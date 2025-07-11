UGC NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check marks when announced

UGC NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: Where to check marks when out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UGC NET Result 2025 News Live Updates: The National Testing Agency closed the answer key objection window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2025 examination on July 8. Next, the agency will announce the result and release answer keys on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Along with the UGC NET answer key, NTA released question papers and candidates' responses and invited objections from candidates on the payment of a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question....Read More

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final,” NTA said.

The exam was held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from June 25 to 29.

UGC NET result 2025: How to check scores when announced

Step 1: Go to the NTA website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2025 result link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Check and download the result.