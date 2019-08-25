e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

ICSI CS professional result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

ICSI CS professional result 2019: ICSI has declared the result of CS professional exam at icsi.edu.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu. (Representational image)
Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times/Bachchan Kumar)
         

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the company secretary (CS) professional exam result today at 11 am.

Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

After logging in, candidates can see their qualifying status. ICSI has also released the individual marks and list of top 25 qualifiers.

How to check ICSI professional Result 2019:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on “announcements’

Click on the link flashing on the top that reads ICSI Professional Result 2019.

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download result

http://icsi.examresults.net/

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 11:11 IST

tags
more from education
top news
    trending topics
    INX media caseChandrayaan 2Janmashtami 2019India vs West Indies Live ScoreJanmashtami 2019 Shubh MuhuratNirmala Sitharaman
    don't miss