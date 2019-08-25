ICSI CS professional result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:16 IST

Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the company secretary (CS) professional exam result today at 11 am.

Candidates can check their results online at icsi.edu.

After logging in, candidates can see their qualifying status. ICSI has also released the individual marks and list of top 25 qualifiers.

How to check ICSI professional Result 2019:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu

On the homepage, click on “announcements’

Click on the link flashing on the top that reads ICSI Professional Result 2019.

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download result

http://icsi.examresults.net/

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 11:11 IST