JEE Main 2020 Result: Here’s everything you need to know

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 16:23 IST

Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 result was declared on Friday evening. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Mains January 2020 exam can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice released by National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 8,69,010 candidates had appeared for the exam that was conducted from January 7 to 9. The exams were conducted in computer based test mode in two shifts.

Out of the total 8.69 lakh students, 6.04 lakh were male and 2.64 lakh were female candidates and three transgenders.

A total of nine candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) - Mains exam.

The toppers for the engineering entrance exam include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana’s Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana.

Read more| JEE Main Results 2020: Here’s expert advice for you depending on your score

Three students, including 2 students of Rajasthan, from Kota based Allen Career Institute have grabbed place among the 9 aspirant of JEE Mains 2020 who scored 100 NTA score in the JEE Mains 2020 results declared late on Friday night.

JEE Advanced Exam 2020:

The JEE advanced exam will be conducted on May 17, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.Paper 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while paper 2 exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE advanced result will be declared on June 8, 2020.The architecture aptitude test will be held on June 12 while its result will be declared on June 16. Read more

JEE April Exam 2020

Candidates who have failed in JEE Main January exam can reattempt in the April session exam. Moreover, those who are not satisfied with their January exam scores can also appear for the April exam.

Registration process for JEE Main April 2020 exam will be done between February 7 and March 7.

The April session exam will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March- 2020.

The JEE Main April 2020 exam will be conducted in computer based test mode. Read more.

Toppers’ Speak

Partha Dwivedi: Rajasthan Topper, 100 percentile

a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan has topped Rajasthan by achieving 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020 January Attempt.

Parth has been studying at Allen Career Institute institute from the past two years.

“I used to give equal time to all three subjects Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. To achieve this success, I first strengthened the weak topics of all three subjects. I studied for three to four hours every day and never skipped my classes. I Love to play guitar and watch movies. I want to get admission in CS branch of IIT Mumbai by cracking JEE Advanced.

Akhil Jain: Rajasthan Topper, 100 percentile

Akhil Jain, resident of Vigyan Nagar Kota, has achieved 100 percentile in JEE Main 2020 January Attempt. Akhil is a student of Allen Career Institute since class 6. Akhil said that he prepared for JEE Main 2020 majorly from NCERT books and from notes which he use to get from the coaching institute.

Nishant Agarwal: Delhi topper, 100 percentile

“Initially, I was shocked. But I have been preparing for this. My goal was to score full marks. I have been highly motivated by my peer group at my coaching institute. They’ve been an inspiration at being the best on whatever we do,” said NIshant Agarwal, who was among the nine students from across the country who scored 100 percentile. Read more about Nishant

Vedang Asgaonkar: Pune, 99.9 percentile

Vedang Asgaonkar, a student of DAV Public School, Aundh scored 99.99 percentile in the all India Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and emerged as the state topper.

Asgaonkar had been preparing painstakingly for the exam since Std VIII and had enrolled for a private tutorial for pursuing the foundation course. His father is a software engineer and his mother is a professor in organic chemistry at the All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society College of Pharmacy. He has also cleared the first round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) for science scholarships and Physics and Chemistry Olympiads with very high scores. Read more