e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Mains results 2020 to be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

JEE Mains results 2020 to be declared today at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to download scorecard

JEE Mains results 2020: Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check full details here.

education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 08:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE main results 2020.(HT file)
JEE main results 2020.(HT file)
         

JEE Mains results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 today on its official website.

Once the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2020 will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Also Read: JEE Mains results 2020: LIVE UPDATES

The JEE Mains examination was held from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Recently, the Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that out of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

Also Read: JEE Main Result 2020: How to calculate percentile and All India Rank

How to check JEE Mains results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
India nears a grim landmark in Covid-19 cases
India nears a grim landmark in Covid-19 cases
Govt considering series of measures to boost economy
Govt considering series of measures to boost economy
India, China reach 5-point consensus on easing border tensions at Jaishankar-Wang meet
India, China reach 5-point consensus on easing border tensions at Jaishankar-Wang meet
6.4 million Covid-19 cases were estimated in India by early May: Report
6.4 million Covid-19 cases were estimated in India by early May: Report
Supreme Court asks AG Venugopal to be amicus curiae in Bhushan case
Supreme Court asks AG Venugopal to be amicus curiae in Bhushan case
Pub owners pin their hopes on weekend for business to pick up
Pub owners pin their hopes on weekend for business to pick up
Court order on bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, brother likely today
Court order on bail pleas of Rhea Chakraborty, brother likely today
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In