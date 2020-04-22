JPSC final result declared for combined civil services exam 2016, check merit list here

education

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:35 IST

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the 6th JPSC combined civil services exam 2016. Candidates can check their results online at jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC had conducted the interview round from February 24 to March 6 on the basis of which, the results have been compiled.

Number of qualified candidates:

Jharkhand administrative services - 143

Jharkhand financial services-- 104

Jharkhand education services 36

Jharkhand cooperative services -9

Jharkhand information services -07

Jharkhand police services -6

Jharkhand planning services -18

How to check JPSC result:

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Press Release and Result of the Combined Civil Services Exam-2016, Advt. No.23/2016’ scrolling on the homepage

A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list.

Click here for the merit list