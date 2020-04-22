JPSC final result declared for combined civil services exam 2016, check merit list here
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the 6th JPSC combined civil services exam. Candidates can check their results online at jpsc.gov.in.education Updated: Apr 22, 2020 15:35 IST
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has declared the final results of the 6th JPSC combined civil services exam 2016. Candidates can check their results online at jpsc.gov.in.
JPSC had conducted the interview round from February 24 to March 6 on the basis of which, the results have been compiled.
Number of qualified candidates:
Jharkhand administrative services - 143
Jharkhand financial services-- 104
Jharkhand education services 36
Jharkhand cooperative services -9
Jharkhand information services -07
Jharkhand police services -6
Jharkhand planning services -18
How to check JPSC result:
Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in
Click on the link that reads ‘Press Release and Result of the Combined Civil Services Exam-2016, Advt. No.23/2016’ scrolling on the homepage
A PDF file will open
Find your roll number in the merit list.