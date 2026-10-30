IIT Guwahati collaborates with Tata Electronics to launch semiconductor courses and training programs
This collaboration will develop educational and training programs aligned with industry requirements.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati has collaborated with Tata Electronics to strengthen semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) education, skill development and research in India.
This collaboration will develop educational and training programs aligned with industry requirements. Additionally, it will strengthen the semiconductor talent ecosystem in Assam and the Northeast region by creating opportunities for students from engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions.
BPSC cancels 1711 Assistant Professor recruitment due to withdrawal of petitions by Department, new advertisement soon
As per a press statement issued by the Institute, the MoU was formalised between Prof. Rohit Sinha, Dean, R&D, IIT Guwahati, and Mr. Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Tata Electronics Pvt. Ltd., at the IIT Guwahati campus. Other dignitaries present during the MoU signing event included Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT, Guwahati, Prof. Sukumar Nandi, Dean, Administration, IIT Guwahati, Ms. Vaswati Sarma Borthakur, Tata Electronics, Mr. Erwin Estepa and Mr. J M Nowful.
Under this framework, IIT Guwahati will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of education programs. These will include diploma-level training and B.Tech. level engineering programs in semiconductor ATMP. These programs will also include practical, hands-on training as a part of the curriculum.
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Exam 2027 datesheet: When will MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetable release? check past trends here
What the collaboration brings
- Identification of engineering colleges, universities and polytechnics to expand access to semiconductor-focused education and training.
- Providing hands-on training opportunities to students from partner engineering colleges, polytechnics and other educational institutions.
- Jointly developing industry-relevant course content, educational resources and specialised training programs.
- Training faculty members from participating educational institutions to strengthen semiconductor-related teaching capabilities.
- Training opportunities for students at Tata Electronics.
- Opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate students for collaborative research in semiconductor packaging, assembly, testing and related technologies.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More