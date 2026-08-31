New Delhi, From IIT Delhi to NALSAR Hyderabad, and Jamia Millia Islamia to National Law University Delhi – August saw a wave of protests at leading higher education institutions across the country over a range of issues. NALSAR to IIT Delhi: August sees wave of protests at top higher education institutes across India

Moving on from July, which saw nationwide protests against the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak leading to the resignation of then-Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, August began on a rocky note with more protests. Here's a list of the agitations on the leading campuses of the country during the month.

1. NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad

More than 400 students objected to the proposed presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant at the university's convocation. The students raised their objection citing the refusal by a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Kant to hear a plea on the alleged police brutality against students during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march from the Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The NALSAR nevertheless extended the invitation. The controversy took another turn when the Bar Council of India directed the state bar councils not to enrol the university's 2026 graduates as advocates until further notice.

The BCI withdrew the order within hours and later announced that proceedings against the batch had been closed. CJI Kant subsequently clarified that he had never accepted NALSAR's invitation and therefore had no plan to attend the ceremony.

2. National Law School of India University , Bengaluru

More than 700 graduating students, current students and alumni signed a statement opposing the proposed attendance of CJI Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at the university's convocation. They also demanded an apology from the BCI over its now-withdrawn direction not to enrol NALSAR's 2026 graduates as advocates.

The matter subsequently led to the NLSIU cancelling its 34th annual convocation for the 2026 graduating batch citing "unavoidable circumstances".

3. Indian Institute of Technology , Delhi

The death of a 31-year-old MSc student, who allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building on campus, led to protests by students demanding an independent inquiry into the matter, action against institute officials and compensation for the family.

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee warned of disciplinary action against students "disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus" by raising "threatening slogans".

The institute reconstituted an external probe panel set up to examine the circumstances surrounding the death, with retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta as its head.

The development came after former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who was appointed chair of the probe panel, recused himself from the committee citing "personal reasons".

4. Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

Students affiliated to the Jamia unit of the National Students' Union of India held an indefinite sit-in demanding transparency in examination results, a review of admissions and accountability for alleged irregularities in the admission process.

The university has suspended four students and barred them from entering the campus in connection with the protest, saying they were part of an "unauthorised" sit-in at the university's central canteen despite being informed that protests could be held only at a designated area.

5. Indian Institute of Science Education and Research , Pune

IISER students have launched an indefinite sit-in on the Pune campus over demands related to mental health policies, hostel restrictions and disciplinary action against both male and female students. They are demanding revocation of the suspension of student council general secretary Raj Bagwe, who was also removed from his post.

The suspension, initially for one year and later reduced to six months, is linked to an earlier incident involving allegations of a "strip search" of students on campus.

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