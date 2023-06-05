NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: IIT Madras tops overall rankings, get list here

NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: India Rankings is being released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can be checked at nirfindia.org.

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

IIT Madras has topped in overall NIRF Rankings, followed by IISc Bangalore in 2nd position and IIT Delhi stood third.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIRF.