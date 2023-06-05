Home / Education / News / NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: IIT Madras tops overall rankings, get list here
NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: IIT Madras tops overall rankings, get list here

Updated on Jun 05, 2023 11:57 AM IST

NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: India Rankings releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: List of top educational institutes at nirfindia.org, IIT Madras, IISC Bangalore updates
(nirfindia.org)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: India Rankings is being released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The NIRF Rankings 2023 can be checked at nirfindia.org. 

The parameters on which institutes are ranked are teaching learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

IIT Madras has topped in overall NIRF Rankings, followed by IISc Bangalore in 2nd position and IIT Delhi stood third. 

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of NIRF. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings: Agriculture and allied sectors top institutes 

    1. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

    2. National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

    3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

    4. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

    5. Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. 

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    India Rankings for 2023: Research institutions top 5 

    1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

    2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

    3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

    4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

    5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023: Top dental colleges of India 

    1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

    2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

    3. Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

    4. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

    5. A.B. Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:52 AM IST

    India Rankings 2023: Top 5 medical colleges in India 

    1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

    2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

    3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

    4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings: Top Institutes of Architecture and Planning 

    1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

    2. National Institute of Technology Calicut

    3. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

    4. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

    5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 law institutes 

    1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

    2. National Law University, New Delhi

    3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

    4. The West Bengal National University of Juridicial Sciences, Kolkata

    5. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    India Rankings 2023: Miranda House secures first position 

    1. Miranda House, New Delhi

    2. Hindu College, New Delhi

    3. Presidency College, Chennai

    4. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

    5. St. Xavier's College, Kolkata

    6. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, New Delhi

    7. Loyola College, Chennai

    8. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

    9. Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

    10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, New Delhi

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Pharmacy institutes of India 

    1. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

    2. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

    3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

    4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

    5. Institute of Chemical TechnologyMumbai

    6. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and ResearchMohali

    7. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

    8. Panjab University, Chandigarh

    9. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

    10. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:46 AM IST

    India Rankings 2023 Live: Management top institutes 

    1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

    2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

    3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

    4. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

    5. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

    6. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

    7. National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai

    8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

    9. XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

    10. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023: Top Engineering institutes 

    1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

    2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

    3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

    4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

    5. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

    6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

    7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

    8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

    9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

    10. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023 Live: Top Universities 

    1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

    2. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

    3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

    4. Jadavpur University Kolkata

    5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

    6. Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal

    7. Amrita Vishwa VidyapeethamCoimbatore

    8. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

    9. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

    10. University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    India Rankings 2023: Overall category list 

    IIT Madras

    IISc Bangalore 

    IIT Delhi

    IIT Bombay

    IIT Kanpur 

    AIIMS, New Delhi

    IIT Kharagpur 

    IIT Roorkee

    IIT Guwahati 

    JNU, New Delhi

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 universities 

    IISc Bangalore 

    JNU 

    JMI

    Jadavpur University

    BHU

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    NIRF Rankings 2023: Overall top 3 

    1: IIT MADRAS

    2. IISC

    3. IIT Delhi

  • Jun 05, 2023 11:30 AM IST

    NIRF Ranking 2023: Begins 

    NIRF Ranking 2023 has already started at 11 am. The link to watch the event is given above. 

nirf nirf india rankings

NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: IIT Madras tops overall rankings, get list here

Updated on Jun 05, 2023 11:54 AM IST

NIRF Rankings 2023 Live Updates: India Rankings releasing today. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

(nirfindia.org)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

