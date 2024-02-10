Odisha govt is all set to roll out a ₹2659 crore scholarship scheme for economically weaker students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in all the government and government-aided colleges and universities across the state. Odisha to roll out ₹ 2659 crore scholarship for undergraduate and PG students

Officials of the state higher education department said the main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to economically weaker students in meeting their expenses towards higher study. The scheme aims to support those students who do not qualify for other existing scholarship programs.

"Annually, around 2.55 lakh students take admission in various government and government-aided colleges in the state paying tuition fees to the tune of ₹1000 and ₹26000 a year. In addition to that those who stay in hostel pay anything between ₹4100 to ₹14500 a year. Existing schemes like Kalia, Nirman Shramik and Post-matric scholarship primarily focus on specific courses and groups leaving a gap in support for general degrees and postgraduate programme. The scheme would strive to alleviate financial barriers, promote inclusivity, and empower marginalized communities," said the official.

Officials said the scholarship would help 3.55 lakh undergraduate students and nearly 23000 postgraduate students annually and entail expenditure of ₹2659 crore over next 5 years.