 Odisha to roll out ₹2659 crore scholarship for undergraduate and PG students | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Odisha to roll out 2659 crore scholarship for undergraduate and PG students

Odisha to roll out 2659 crore scholarship for undergraduate and PG students

ByDebabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
Feb 10, 2024 08:15 AM IST

Odisha govt is all set to roll out a ₹2659 crore scholarship scheme for economically weaker students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Odisha govt is all set to roll out a 2659 crore scholarship scheme for economically weaker students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in all the government and government-aided colleges and universities across the state.

Odisha to roll out <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2659 crore scholarship for undergraduate and PG students
Odisha to roll out 2659 crore scholarship for undergraduate and PG students

Officials of the state higher education department said the main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to economically weaker students in meeting their expenses towards higher study. The scheme aims to support those students who do not qualify for other existing scholarship programs.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

"Annually, around 2.55 lakh students take admission in various government and government-aided colleges in the state paying tuition fees to the tune of 1000 and 26000 a year. In addition to that those who stay in hostel pay anything between 4100 to 14500 a year. Existing schemes like Kalia, Nirman Shramik and Post-matric scholarship primarily focus on specific courses and groups leaving a gap in support for general degrees and postgraduate programme. The scheme would strive to alleviate financial barriers, promote inclusivity, and empower marginalized communities," said the official.

Officials said the scholarship would help 3.55 lakh undergraduate students and nearly 23000 postgraduate students annually and entail expenditure of 2659 crore over next 5 years.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On