VisionAI India hosts the Emerging Tech Conference 2025 at IIT Delhi

Emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, Blockchain, and Cybersecurity are redefining how nations innovate, govern, and grow. To advance dialogue on these frontiers, the Emerging Tech Conference 2025 was held on October 5 at Dogra Hall, IIT Delhi. VisionAI 2025 at IIT Delhi showcased AI governance, quantum computing, blockchain, and cybersecurity insights with experts.

Organised by VisionAI India—a technology subsidiary of VisionIAS built to accelerate India’s readiness for an AI-driven future—the conference brought together experts from government, academia, and industry. It explored how responsible innovation and ethical technology can strengthen governance, education, and enterprise.

Sessions focused on AI Adoption and Governance, Quantum Innovation, Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency, and Cyber Threat Intelligence. The Emerging Tech Hackathon further showcased AI-based solutions addressing challenges in governance, sustainability, and enterprise transformation.

Under the leadership of Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, Founder and Director of VisionIAS and VisionAI India, the initiative envisions technology as an instrument of inclusive growth and ethical progress. Shri Kamendra Kumar, Chair of the Advisory Board, VisionAI India, with nearly four decades of global ICT experience, emphasized mentorship and youth participation, noting that VisionAI India seeks collaborations in projects and capacity-building through the active handholding of young innovators and start-ups.

By fostering collaboration among policymakers, researchers, and entrepreneurs, VisionAI India aims to build digital solutions that integrate intelligence with integrity.

The conference reaffirmed a shared commitment to responsible technology—where innovation empowers citizens, strengthens trust, and drives sustainable national development.

For more information visit: https://visionaiindia.com/

