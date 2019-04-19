Tamil Nadu Board TN HSC 12th Result 2019 Analysis: Pass percent, districts’ rank and all HIGHLIGHTS here

TN HSC Board Results 2019: Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations or Class 12th results were declared on Friday by the Directorate of Government Examination.

Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu has declared the Class 12th Board exam results 2019 on April 19 at 9: 30 AM. A total of 91.03% students have passed the exam.

The Tamil Nadu Higher secondary public examinations were conducted between March 1 and March 19.8.6 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: LIST OF WEBSITES

Candidates can check the results on the official website of Tamil Nadu Board at

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge1.tn.nic.in

www.dge2.tn.nic.in

Tamil Nadu TN HSC Board Exam Result 2019: How to Check Online

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in.

Click on the link flashing on the homepage that reads- TN HSC Board exam results 2019

Key in your registration number and date of birth and submit.

Your Tamil Nadu 12th board exam result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Download and take its print out.

HOW TO CHECK ON MOBILE

TAMIL NADU HSC 2019: HIGHLIGHTS OF RESULT

2697 specially abled students have written the examination out of whom, 2404 students have passed.

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: OVERALL PASS PERCENT

Total pass percent 91.3%.

Total pass percentage boy students 88.57%

Total Pass percentage girl students - 93.64%

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: STUDENTS APPEARED

Total number of students appeared for the Exam : 8,69,423

Of them, 8,42,512 students have appeared through schools

Total girl students : 4,53,262

Total boy students :3,89,250

Students appeared for examination under general stream :7,87,777

Students appeared for examination under the vocational stream : 54,935

Total number of Higher secondary schools : 7,083

1,281 school have achieved 100 percent result

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: SCHOOL- WISE PASS PERCENTAGE

Total Pass percentage in Government schools 84.76%

Total Pass percentage in Government aided schools 93.64%

Total Pass percentage in matric students 98.26%

Total Pass percentage in co-education schools 91.67%

Total Pass percentage in girls’s school 93.75%

Total Pass percentage in boys’ school 83.47%

TN HSC RESULT 2019: DISTRICT WISE PASS PERCENT

Tiruppur district ranks first with a pass percentage of 95.37%

Erode district got second place in the pass percent:95.23%,

Perambalur district is in the third place : 95.15%

Tamil Nadu Board 12th Result 2019: Subject wise pass percentage:

Science :92.75%

Economics:90.78%

Arts:80.13%

Vocational : 82.70%

Physics: 93.89%, Chemistry :94.88%, Biology:96.05%, Mathematics :96.25%, Botany:89.98%, Zoology : 89.44%, Computer Science: 95.27%, Commerce : 91.23, Accounts : 92.41%

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 10:18 IST