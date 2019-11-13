e-paper
TNPSC Group 4 result 2019 declared, what’s next?

TNPSC Group 4 result declared. TNPSC had conducted the group 4 civil services exam on September 1 for recruitment on 6491 vacant posts.

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 09:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TNPSC Group 4 result declared
TNPSC Group 4 result declared(TNPSC)
         

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared t he result of group 4 combined civil services exam 2018-20 on its official website at tnspc.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results online. TNPSC has also released the marks and rank positions of the qualified candidates on its official website.

TNPSC had conducted the group 4 civil services exam on September 1 for recruitment on 6491 vacant posts.

What’s next?

Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be released on the Commission’s website for uploading all the certificates in support of their claim for onscreen certificate verification. After verification, the eligible candidates will be summoned for counselling to allot the post and Unit / Department in the order of rank and category to which they are eligible as per the vacancy position.

The vacancies include 397 posts of Village Administrative Officer, 2688 vacancies of Junior Assistant (non-security), 1901 vacancies of typist and 784 vacancies of Steno-Typist (Grade–III).

Candidates were given three hours to solve 200 questions, which carried a maximum of 300 marks. The minimum qualifying marks for selection (for all communities) is 90.

Click here to check your TNPSC Group 4 results

