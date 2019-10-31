UPSESSB’s recruitment drive for 4329 posts stuck in verification process

education

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:53 IST

Recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGT) and lecturers (PGT) against existing vacant post in 4329 government-aided secondary schools spread across the state seems to have got stuck in the verification process.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Service Selection Board (UPSESSB), the agency entrusted with the recruitment, had recently submitted its recruitment schedule before the Allahabad high court in connection with a case stating its plans to kick-start the process from October 2019 but it is now struggling to stick to the schedule, said UPSESSB officials requesting anonymity.

The officials said the UPSESSB had sought details from all government-aided secondary schools of the state regarding vacant posts of teachers and principals online by August 7.

“The UPSESSB had received information regarding 2749 vacant posts of principals and headmasters, 6695 vacant posts of lecturers (PGT) and another 30260 vacant TGT posts. As a result total vacant posts stood at 39,704,” the official said.

In August end, in a meeting chaired by deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma UPSESSB chairman Viresh Kumar suggested a verification of vacant posts prompting principal secretary (secondary education) Aradhana Shukla to issue an order on September 27 instructing all district magistrates to do the same and submit their reports to the board and the government by October 5.

But the officials in the know of developments said the verification reports from a large number of districts, including that from Prayagraj, were yet to be received.

Post Diwali, a meeting of the board is scheduled but nothing concrete is expected, the official added.

The proposed schedule submitted in the high court had shared the board’s plan to wrap up its biggest recruitment drive of its four decades of existence by September 2021 and sending panel of selected candidates to respective DIOSs by October 2021.

As per the schedule, the applications were to be accepted online for a month till November 30, 2019 after issuing the advertisement for the posts. The written exam was to be held in May 2020.

The board had planned to sort out the applications as per category of applicants, subjects etc and finalise a list before issuing admit cards 10 days before the written exam. Within a month -- by June 2020-- the board had planned to issue the answer key of the questions and invite objections, if any, from aspirants, as per the established procedure.

Till October 2020, the board had planned to address and settle the objections received against its answer-key and declare the results of the written exam by December 2020. The board had then planned to undertake verification of the academic credentials of the successful candidates and conduct interviews between January and August 2021. The final results were to be declared by September 2021 and the panel of selected candidates sent to the respective DIOSs by October 2021.

