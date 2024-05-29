8 Bollywood movie scenes that will never fail to make you laugh

Laughter truly is the best medicine, and when sprinkled with the magic of evergreen Bollywood charm, it transforms into a timeless classic. Comedy is a challenging genre to master, but Bollywood has consistently delivered films that not only bring joy but also stand the test of time. (Also read: Arshad Warsi laments state of Bollywood comedy, calls it ‘sad, unoriginal, chichori’) Bollywood has consistently delivered timeless classics that continue to tickle our funny bones.

Recently, a user named @manmarziiyaan took to X to ask about Bollywood scenes full of side-splitting humuor, “What’s a Bollywood movie scene that never fails to make you laugh?” Soon, film buffs shared their favourites, and the list was endless.

From Dhamaal to Hungama, we get you some iconic Bollywood comedy scenes that are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud!

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

The 2006 film, directed by Rohit Shetty, turned out to be a slapstick comedy that everyone enjoys. It came with a bunch of funny scenes which managed to crack up the audience. From Arshad Warsi impersonating Black’s protagonist to Gopal’s ‘Beauty contest nahi hai’ scene to the one where Dadi sweeps the floor, sending Lucky into a tizzy, it has everything.

Dhamaal

The 2007 film is considered to be a gem in the comedy universe. The Indra Kumar directorial stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra and Vijay Raaz. It focuses on four men desperate for money and in pursuit of a hidden treasure with a police office on a lookout for them. Every scene and every turn they take on their way to Goa is funny.

Hungama

The list will not be complete without Hungama on the list. Priyadarshan’s Hungama comes with numerous comedy scenes, from the imaginary fight scene between Jeetu from Videocon (Akshaye Khanna) and Nandu (Aftab Shivdasani), to when Rajpal Yadav checks into that cheap hotel. It guarantees a LOL moment at every single watch.

Khatta Meetha

Featuring Akshay Kumar, the film narrates the story of a constructor and his humorous encounters. There are many scenes in the film which are absolutely hilarious, starting from Akshay’s stunt jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw to his scenes with actor Rajpal Yadav. The bulldozer scene with Johnny Lever with Akshay and Rajpal is also gold.

Kapoor & Sons

The film starring Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and Sidharth Malhotra, also got a special shout out in the link for the chaotic plumber scene featuring Rajat Kapoor, Sidharth, Fawad and Ratna Pathak Shah. It is funny because it is relatable.

Dhol

It is difficult to pick one comedy scene from the film, starring Tusshar Kapoor, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kemmu, Rajpal Yadav, and late Om Puri. It tells the story of four guys who try their luck on a girl living next door, only to invite havoc into their lives, which leads to comedy of errors.

Delhi Belly

The film comes with dark comedy and has a special place in the genre. There is one package mix-up scene which is considered to be a hit among movie buffs. It is because of Vijay Raaz’s deadpan expressions and his obvious statement, which makes the scene hilarious. There is also a memorable ruining orange juice and laundry service scene.

Hera Pheri

The film is one of the best Bollywood comedy films of all time. It not only established Akshay Kumar’s dominance over the genre, but his camaraderie with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty made way for a hilarious ride. From Babu Bhaiya’s quote-worthy dialogues to the depiction of lower-middle-class families, the Priyadarshan’s directorial has achieved a cult status.