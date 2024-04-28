Aamir Khan says he was indeed completely naked while shooting for PK's radio scene. Watch

Aamir Khan is always candid when it comes to speaking about his professional experiences. He is known for one of his best performances in Rajkumar Hirani's PK. Aamir, in his recent interview on The Great Indian Kapil Show recalled the challenges he faced while filming the introduction scene. (Also read: Aamir Khan talks about ‘power of namaste’: As a Muslim I am not used to folding my hands…') Aamir Khan reveals he removed his abdominal guard while filming opening scene in PK

Aamir Khan spills-the-beans on PK nude scene

Aamir told Kapil that Rajkumar Hirani had assured him of a pair of shorts which would be like an abdominal guard with minimum crew members on the set. The actor said, “On the shooting day, I wore those shorts. I came out with the radio. Raju had said no phones on the set. He hid everyone's phone. I had to run in that scene. Till the time I was walking, it was okay, but when I had to run. When I would run, the shorts would come off because it was fixed by tape. I faced a lot of difficulty in that shot. I had to run fast, but I couldn't. After one or two attempts, I told Raju, ‘Hatta yaar (Let’s remove it).’ I wanted to give the perfect shot. So I chucked it aside. I told everyone to go far behind the camera, and I ran.”

He further added, “I used to think that it would be really weird to walk naked on the set. We are not used to it. I used to feel anxious about how I would do it. Everyone would be watching. I was feeling very embarrassed. I swear, when I came on the set, I just wanted to work, and my shot was getting messed up. So I told Raju, ‘These are unimportant things. What’s the big deal if you see me naked? We need to get the shot.’ I didn’t feel embarrassed at that time. I was also shocked that I did it.”

Aamir Khan in The Great Indian Kapil Show

Aamir made many candid revelations on Kapil Sharma's show. He joked about the box office failure of his last two films apart from speaking about his personal life. The actor recalled showing breathing exericises to ex-wife Reena Dutta when she was in labour. The latter ended up slapping him. The Great Indian Kapil Show is available to stream on Netflix.

Aamir Khan's upcoming projects

Aamir Khan will be next seen in RS Prasanna's Sitaare Zameen Par with Genlia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The actor is also backing Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol and Karan Deol.