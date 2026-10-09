Actor Ronit Roy rents out an office in Mumbai’s Andheri West for nearly ₹1.4 crore for five years
Mumbai real estate deal: Actor Ronit Roy has leased his 950 sq ft office space at ₹2.1 lakh a month for five years for a total rent of nearly ₹1.4 crore
Actor Ronit Roy has leased a 950 sq ft office space to skin and hair care firm Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited for five years at an initial monthly rent of ₹2.10 lakh. The total rent for the 60-month term amounts to nearly ₹1.39 crore, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.
The leave-and-licence agreement for the office on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige near City Mall in Andheri West was registered on June 12, 2026. The 950 sq ft office has been leased at a monthly rent of ₹2.1 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh.
The monthly rent will increase by 5% annually, rising from ₹2.10 lakh in the first year to ₹2.20 lakh in the second, ₹2.31 lakh in the third, ₹2.43 lakh in the fourth, and ₹2.55 lakh in the fifth year. The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh, the documents showed.
Maintenance charges, including applicable rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges, will be borne by the licensor. Electricity charges will be paid directly by the licensee based on consumption. The agreement has a 36-month lock-in period for both parties.
The agreement does not specify any car parking allocation for the office.
The actor could not be reached for a comment.
Ronit Bose Roy is an actor known for his work in Hindi television, films and web series. He rose to prominence on television through popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which he played Mihir Virani, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he portrayed Rishabh Bajaj.
Similar real estate deals
Also Read: Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Roy purchase an apartment for ₹18.94 crore in Mumbai's Versova
Two years ago, Ronit Bose Roy had purchased a 4,258 sq ft apartment in the Versova area of Mumbai for ₹18.94 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The apartment was purchased on a higher floor in the Lodha Versova project by Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha. A stamp duty of ₹1.13 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction, according to the documents.
The flat comes with four car parking spaces in the building located off Yari Road in the Versova area of Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors have homes in areas such as Versova, Andheri, Juhu, Khar, Bandra, and Lokhandwala.
Also Read: Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹17 crore
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.