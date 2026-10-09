Actor Ronit Roy rents out an office in Mumbai’s Andheri West for nearly ₹1.4 crore for five years

Actor Ronit Roy has leased a 950 sq ft office space to skin and hair care firm Kerawi Care (OPC) Private Limited for five years at an initial monthly rent of ₹2.10 lakh. The total rent for the 60-month term amounts to nearly ₹1.39 crore, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. Actor Ronit Roy has leased his 950 sq ft office space in Mumbai's Andheri West, according to documents accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The leave-and-licence agreement for the office on the fourth floor of Vastu Prestige near City Mall in Andheri West was registered on June 12, 2026. The 950 sq ft office has been leased at a monthly rent of ₹2.1 lakh, with a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh.

The monthly rent will increase by 5% annually, rising from ₹2.10 lakh in the first year to ₹2.20 lakh in the second, ₹2.31 lakh in the third, ₹2.43 lakh in the fourth, and ₹2.55 lakh in the fifth year. The tenant has paid a security deposit of ₹6.5 lakh, the documents showed.

Maintenance charges, including applicable rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges, will be borne by the licensor. Electricity charges will be paid directly by the licensee based on consumption. The agreement has a 36-month lock-in period for both parties.

The agreement does not specify any car parking allocation for the office.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.

Ronit Bose Roy is an actor known for his work in Hindi television, films and web series. He rose to prominence on television through popular shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, in which he played Mihir Virani, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, where he portrayed Rishabh Bajaj.

Similar real estate deals Also Read: Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Roy purchase an apartment for ₹18.94 crore in Mumbai's Versova

Two years ago, Ronit Bose Roy had purchased a 4,258 sq ft apartment in the Versova area of Mumbai for ₹18.94 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com. The apartment was purchased on a higher floor in the Lodha Versova project by Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha. A stamp duty of ₹1.13 crore and registration fees of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction, according to the documents.

The flat comes with four car parking spaces in the building located off Yari Road in the Versova area of Mumbai. Several Bollywood actors have homes in areas such as Versova, Andheri, Juhu, Khar, Bandra, and Lokhandwala.

Also Read: Sonu Nigam buys three commercial units in Mumbai's Andheri for ₹17 crore