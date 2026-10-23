Amitabh Bachchan gives health update a day after announcing social media break to take strict rest, says he needs more time

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan raised quite a few eyebrows on Wednesday as he shared a post on his blog about his health condition. He shared that he will take a break from his usual social media updates after being advised to rest and recover. On Friday, Amitabh shared another health update on his Tumblr account. Amitabh Bachchan greets fans at his residence Jalsa, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI10_18_2026_000445A) (PTI)

What Amitabh said The veteran star said, “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering ..the human body and its uniqueness.”

Earlier, he made a post on X in which he revealed the doctor's advice and wrote in Hindi, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment." While extending his Dussehra wishes, the actor said he had been given strict instructions to focus on his recovery and avoid communication for the time being.

"First Dussehra greetings to all .. love happiness, fulfilment, prayers. Under very strict rest and recuperation .. so am not allowed to communicate .. do excuse .. my apologies," he wrote. He also added, “But do take this as my respected response .. more hopefully later.”

Amitabh's post comes in the wake of the report that the office of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday received a bomb threat email, with the message also threatening Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and several city-based schools. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya of Zone 1, Mumbai Police, said, “A threat mail was received at BMC office, checking has been done and nothing suspicious was found.”

Meanwhile, the health update comes amid security concerns for the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff's car. Reports about the case suggest that the suspects had allegedly surveyed other prominent personalities before deciding on their target. According to several reports, the accused had considered the residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. However, they reportedly dropped the idea after assessing the security arrangements around the actors' homes.