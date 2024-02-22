Anushka's kids Vamika and Akaay, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha, Shah Rukh's son AbRam: Most unusual celebrity baby names

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma revealed on Tuesday that they had their second child on February 15 – and the name of their baby boy is as unique as you might expect. Anushka and Virat, who are parents to three-year-old daughter Vamika, have named their son Akaay. Also read: What does Akaay mean? Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son's name has a special meaning Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, many celebs have given unique names to their children.

Whether it’s a name with roots in Sanskrit or a tribute to the parents' names, Bollywood continues to introduce us to the most unusual celebrity baby names out there. Here's are some of them.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's son Akaay

Akaay is a Hindi word, with Turkish origin. In Sanskrit, Akaay means anything or something that is without kaay – form or body. It is derived from the word kaaya which means body. Some on social media also linked Akaay with Lord Shiva as in Hinduism, Lord Shiva is considered formless.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika

As per multiple baby name directories, Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. Vamika was born to Anushka and Virat in January 2021.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha

Raha means 'joy' in Swahili, 'clan' in Sanskrit, 'comfort' in Bengali and 'peace' in Arabic, as per Alia's Instagram post in 2022. “Raha in its purest form means divine path,” Alia Bhatt wrote, adding, “It also means happiness, freedom and bliss.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam

Shah Rukh and Gauri's youngest son AbRam was born in 2013. Speaking about his name, Shah Rukh had said that it is of Hebrew origins but he decided to give it a 'secular' spin by stylising it with a capital R for Lord Ram. "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix. ... It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it," he had said in an interaction with the media in 2013.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha's name is a combination of their own. Misha was born in August 2016. The gender-neutral name Misha stems from Hebrew roots, and it means 'who resembles God'.

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter Adira

Adira again is an amalgamation of the names of Aditya and Rani, respectively. The name Adira also means 'Strong, noble and powerful' and has its origin in Hebrew.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's son Vayu

In August 2022, sharing the meaning of her son's name, Sonam wrote on Instagram, "In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav, and the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur

"The day before I was going to the hospital for delivery, I had a talk with Saif and he was suggesting to keep his name Faiz, he said, ‘Bebo, that is a more poetic, more romantic name’. I said ‘no, Taimur means iron and if I give birth to a son, my son is going to be a fighter, I will produce an iron man’. And yes, I proudly did so,” Kareena had said in an interview in 2018.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa

Nysa is a name of Greek origin, meaning goal or ambition. Kajol and Ajay's daughter Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday on April 20, 2023.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie

Reportedly, with their daughter's name, Nick and Priyanka paid tribute to their mothers. The name Malti is of Sanskrit origin and means small fragrant flower or moonlight. Marie is from the Latin stella maris, which means star of the sea.

