Aruna Irani returns to work two months after husband Kuku Kohli’s death, thanks fans for love and support in emotional video

On Sunday, Aruna took to Instagram to share an emotional video thanking her fans for their love and support following Kuku’s death. She said, “After Kuku Ji's death, for the love you all gave me and supported me, I am truly grateful. I couldn't believe that in my tough times you guys stood by me. It's because of your love and support that I am standing in front of you and am able to resume work again. Asha karti hoon ki aap sab, meri zindagi ki aakhri saas tak yun hi mere saath rahenge (I hope you guys will stand by me like this till my last breath).”

Veteran Bollywood actor Aruna Irani ’s husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli , died of a heart attack at the age of 77 on August 25, 2026. Two months after his death, Aruna has revealed that she has resumed work and expressed gratitude to her fans for standing by her during this difficult time.

About Kuku Kohli’s death Kuku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn with the film Phool Aur Kaante, died at the age of 77. The filmmaker was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24 after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani’s brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed.”

Despite doctors’ efforts to revive him, the filmmaker was declared dead at around 5 pm on August 25. He was cremated around noon on August 26. His wife, veteran actor Aruna Irani, appeared emotional as she bid farewell to her husband alongside members of the Irani and Kohli families. Several people were seen assisting her as she made her way to the cremation.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal and Rohit Shetty, attended the funeral to pay their last respects. Some of Kuku’s memorable films include Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohram and Anari No. 1. The filmmaker is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.