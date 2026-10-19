Aruna Irani returns to work two months after husband Kuku Kohli’s death, thanks fans for love and support in emotional video
Arun Irani shared an emotional video expressing gratitude to fans for their love and support after husband Kuku Kohli's death.
Veteran Bollywood actor Aruna Irani’s husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli, died of a heart attack at the age of 77 on August 25, 2026. Two months after his death, Aruna has revealed that she has resumed work and expressed gratitude to her fans for standing by her during this difficult time.
Arun Irani shares first video after husband Kuku Kohli's death
On Sunday, Aruna took to Instagram to share an emotional video thanking her fans for their love and support following Kuku’s death. She said, “After Kuku Ji's death, for the love you all gave me and supported me, I am truly grateful. I couldn't believe that in my tough times you guys stood by me. It's because of your love and support that I am standing in front of you and am able to resume work again. Asha karti hoon ki aap sab, meri zindagi ki aakhri saas tak yun hi mere saath rahenge (I hope you guys will stand by me like this till my last breath).”
About Kuku Kohli’s death
Kuku Kohli, best known for launching Ajay Devgn with the film Phool Aur Kaante, died at the age of 77. The filmmaker was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on August 24 after he began feeling unwell. Balraj Irani, Aruna Irani’s brother, told India Today, “He (Kuku) was absolutely fine, and then this evening he suffered a massive heart attack. He was talking to us and just collapsed.”
Despite doctors’ efforts to revive him, the filmmaker was declared dead at around 5 pm on August 25. He was cremated around noon on August 26. His wife, veteran actor Aruna Irani, appeared emotional as she bid farewell to her husband alongside members of the Irani and Kohli families. Several people were seen assisting her as she made her way to the cremation.
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sham Kaushal and Rohit Shetty, attended the funeral to pay their last respects. Some of Kuku’s memorable films include Suhaag, Haqeeqat, Kohram and Anari No. 1. The filmmaker is survived by his wife, actor Aruna Irani, and his two daughters, Pooja and Karishma, from his first marriage to Rita Kohli.
About Aruna Irani
Aruna began her career as a child actor and went on to establish herself in the film industry, delivering memorable performances in negative and supporting roles. Some of her notable films include Caravan, Bobby, Beta, Raja Babu and Dil To Pagal Hai. She has also made her mark on television with shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Jhansi Ki Rani. The actor has worked in Hindi, Marathi and Gujarati films over a career spanning several decades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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