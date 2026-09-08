Chinmayi Sripaada questions Hindu group BAPS over Eiffel Tower row: ‘Women will pollute them or what?'

The Eiffel Tower staff alleged that female workers were asked to leave their work areas during a visit by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) group on Saturday, sparking a row. Following the incident, as per reports, staff at the French monument went on strike on Monday.

Chinmayi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a news report and raised questions about BAPS' alleged request. She wrote, "Why should women stay out of sight when BAPS visit? Women will pollute them or what?"

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to reports that women employees at the Eiffel Tower in Paris were asked to leave during a Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha ( BAPS ) delegation’s visit. This reportedly led to the Eiffel Tower shutting down on Monday, with staff going on strike.

"During the visit of this delegation, women were asked to leave their places of work in order to place men there," staff union representative Diane Davoine told news agency Reuters. Davoine said that the instruction left the women staff feeling "humiliated."

"Tensions mounted over the weekend, so this morning, the employees decided to meet: first, to open a dialogue with management, and second, to ensure that women are never treated this way at the company again," she added.

BAPS issues clarification After the backlash, BAPS Hindu temple issued a statement on X and claimed that its visit was coordinated in advance with the teams at the Eiffel Tower during the opening hours of the monument.

"To our knowledge, at no time was access to the Eiffel Tower denied to anyone. Nevertheless, we wish to offer our sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt or inconvenienced by this situation. We are deeply committed to the universal values of mutual respect and service to others," the statement read.