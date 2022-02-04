Days after spat with Deepika Padukone, influencer hails Kangana Ranaut's stance against her: 'Saying what I want to say'

Social media influencer Freddy Birdy had a public spat with Deepika Padukone last week. And now, he now supported actor Kangana Ranaut for lashing out at a journalist for asking her a question on Freddy's alleged sexist post against Deepika.

On Friday, the influencer shared a video of Kangana lashing out at a reporter for asking a question about Deepika at a recent event for the launch of her new reality show Lock Upp. He wrote alongside the video, "@kanganaranaut saying exactly what I want to say, but more eloquently."

The post shared by Freddy Birdy on Instagram Stories on Friday.

On Thursday, at the launch event for Lock Upp, a journalist asked Kangana for her take on the influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during the Gehraiyaan promotions. “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down,” Kangana curtly said. This exchange was in the video Freddy shared on Instagram Stories. Kangana went on to further allege that the journalist had been "planted by the PRs of the said film" to promote it.

Last week, Freddy had a social media spat with Deepika. It began when Freddy had shared a post seemingly last Saturday, targetting the clothes worn by the female stars of Gehrayiaan during the promotions. It read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches." A part of the caption read, "Necklines and hemlines are Gehraiyaan." This is the post the journalist had referred to while asking Kangana her opinion.

The following day, Deepika - one of the stars of Gehraiyaan - took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note that read, "Scientists say the universe is made of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." Although it was uncertain if Deepika's post was indeed about Freddy, the influencer shared that story on his own account and wrote, "The first non-fake comment in Deepika Padukone's entire career," a phrase he repeated in a longer post on Monday evening.

Freddy Birdy runs a popular Instagram page, which is followed by Bollywood celebs, including actors Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor. The actors often share his posts on their accounts. The account was made private for some time after the controversy with Deepika but has since been made public again.

