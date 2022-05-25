Did you know Karan Johar made his acting debut with the Doordarshan show Indradhanush, also starring Urmila Matondkar

Karan Johar is one of the most successful filmmakers in the country today, having directed and produced a number of successful films over the years. However, he began his journey in the entertainment world as an actor. And no, not with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The first time Karan faced the camera was as a teenager for the sci-fi TV series Indradhanush, in which he was part of the main cast. Also read: Karan Johar announces his first action film on 50th birthday, is grateful for ‘praising souls, public trolls’

Indradhanush, created by Aanand Mahendroo, aired on Doordarshan in 1989 with 13 episodes. The sci-fi fantasy series followed a group of kids, who assemble a computer which is host to an alien prince from Andromeda Galaxy. As one of the kids gets kidnapped, the Prince gives the kids a time machine, leading to their other-worldly adventures. Karan was one of the kids, along with Jitendra Rajpal, Ameesha Jhaveri, and Sagar Arya. Actors Vishal Singh and Akshay Anand--both of whom had successful careers on TV later--were also parts of the show, as were veteran actors Girish Karnad and Vikram Gokhale. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and actor Urmila Matondkar also had supporting roles in the show.

Akshay Anand and Urmila Matondkar in Indradhanush.

The show was shot at the iconic RK Studios in Mumbai and upon its release, was heralded by many to be ahead of its time. In 2020, Karan recounted his experience of shooting the show and how it was his among first times on a set.

RK studios is more than a mega institution of Indian cinema, it has also shaped many personal memories for me. My fondest memory wasn't as a director but as an actor! I was 15 & shooting for a TV serial called Indradhanush which was being filmed there & one of my first times on — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 15, 2020

In a long thread, Karan tweeted, “RK Studios is more than a mega institution of Indian cinema, it has also shaped many personal memories for me. My fondest memory wasn't as a director but as an actor! I was 15 & shooting for a TV serial called Indradhanush which was being filmed there & one of my first times on a set. I remember standing at the gate of RK Studios, excited to get on set & walk through the corridors where the great Raj Kapoor created some of the most memorable films.”

Eventually, Karan moved behind the camera and started working as assistant to Aditya Chopra, chiefly in DDLJ. In 1998, he made his directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Over the years, he has given several hits like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. As an actor, his last performance was as a villain in Anurag Kashyap’s 2015 film Bombay Velvet. It also starred Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

