 Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan film sees growth, takes India total to ₹1.4 crore | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan film sees growth, takes India total to 1.4 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 21, 2024 07:50 AM IST

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: The Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy film talks about extra-marital affairs.

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy-starrer, directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, was released on Friday. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the rom-com earned an estimated 85 lakh nett on Saturday at the domestic box office. Also read: Do Aur Do Pyaar teaser gives glimpse of light-hearted love story about married couples

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in a still from the film.
Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Pratik Gandhi and Vidya Balan in a still from the film.

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection

Per the portal, Do Aur Do Pyaar, which earned 55 lakh nett in India on day 1, has now roughly collected a total of 1.4 crore nett in India in two days. Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 13.72 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the highest overall occupancy in Chennai with 40 percent.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Do Aur Do Pyaar review

A excerpt of Hindustan Times' Do Aur Do Pyaar movie review read, "Debut director Shirsha Guha Thakurta never explicitly underlines or tries to preach us on how to make a marriage work, or a lesson on how to break it. The film explores the complexities of modern-day relationships, and dilemmas that couples — in a marriage and affair — go through, making this slice-of-life romantic comedy extremely relatable. Unlike films that present larger-than-life characters that look so made-up, Do Aur Do Pyaar keeps everything, and everyone genuine. The things they talk about, their problems, their fights are real, and never struggle to keep you invested."

Do Aur Do Pyaar is Vidya's return to the silver screen after Neeyat (2023). It is her first release of 2024. The film is Pratik Gandhi's second film this year post Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express. New mom Ileana's last theatrical release was Pagalpanti (2019); she is making her comeback after five years. Sendhil Ramamurth , on the other hand, is back with his second Bollywood project post Raj and DK's Shor in the City (2010).

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan film sees growth, takes India total to 1.4 crore
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On