Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 2: Vidya Balan film sees growth, takes India total to 1.4 crore

Per the portal, Do Aur Do Pyaar, which earned ₹55 lakh nett in India on day 1, has now roughly collected a total of ₹1.4 crore nett in India in two days. Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 13.72 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with the highest overall occupancy in Chennai with 40 percent.

A excerpt of Hindustan Times' Do Aur Do Pyaar movie review read, "Debut director Shirsha Guha Thakurta never explicitly underlines or tries to preach us on how to make a marriage work, or a lesson on how to break it. The film explores the complexities of modern-day relationships, and dilemmas that couples — in a marriage and affair — go through, making this slice-of-life romantic comedy extremely relatable. Unlike films that present larger-than-life characters that look so made-up, Do Aur Do Pyaar keeps everything, and everyone genuine. The things they talk about, their problems, their fights are real, and never struggle to keep you invested."

Do Aur Do Pyaar is Vidya's return to the silver screen after Neeyat (2023). It is her first release of 2024. The film is Pratik Gandhi's second film this year post Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express. New mom Ileana's last theatrical release was Pagalpanti (2019); she is making her comeback after five years. Sendhil Ramamurth , on the other hand, is back with his second Bollywood project post Raj and DK's Shor in the City (2010).