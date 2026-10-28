Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal is 100% present with son Vihaan even after 18-hour workdays, reveals their romantic dinners have taken a backseat

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became parents last year. Although the couple have kept their personal lives away from the cameras, including keeping their son Vihaan Kaushal out of the public eye, they occasionally open up about their family life. In a recent interaction, Katrina showered praise on her husband, actor Vicky, and called him an “amazing” father. Katrina Kaif praised Vicky Kaushal for being an amazing father.

'Vicky is wise in practice, I am wise in theory' Speaking to Vogue, Katrina lauded Vicky for being patient and a good listener, describing him as the perfect partner for someone like her, who tends to have a lot to say. She said, "Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes.”

'He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present' Katrina also praised Vicky's ability to be fully present with her and their son despite his hectic work schedule. However, she admitted that balancing their high-profile careers and parenthood has meant fewer romantic dinners and movie nights.

“As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day. Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again,” she said.