Katrina Kaif says Vicky Kaushal is 100% present with son Vihaan even after 18-hour workdays, reveals their romantic dinners have taken a backseat
Katrina Kaif said parenthood and busy schedules have put romantic dates with Vicky Kaushal on hold for now.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif became parents last year. Although the couple have kept their personal lives away from the cameras, including keeping their son Vihaan Kaushal out of the public eye, they occasionally open up about their family life. In a recent interaction, Katrina showered praise on her husband, actor Vicky, and called him an “amazing” father.
'Vicky is wise in practice, I am wise in theory'
Speaking to Vogue, Katrina lauded Vicky for being patient and a good listener, describing him as the perfect partner for someone like her, who tends to have a lot to say. She said, "Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes.”
'He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present'
Katrina also praised Vicky's ability to be fully present with her and their son despite his hectic work schedule. However, she admitted that balancing their high-profile careers and parenthood has meant fewer romantic dinners and movie nights.
“As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day. Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again,” she said.
Katrina Kaif on body-shaming
Since becoming a mother, Katrina has largely stayed away from the spotlight. However, the actor was recently spotted at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and out and about in Mumbai. She has also faced body-shaming comments following the birth of her son.
Recently, at an event in London, Katrina responded to online trolls and spoke about the importance of not letting social media criticism affect one's self-worth. She said, “I think we really need to be careful in letting the narrative on social media affect our self-worth. If we start trying to cater to all of them, I think that really hampers your ability to make choices for yourself. Personally, if every time I face critique or comments, I let that dictate my actions, I think I would have been paralysed with fear and unable to move ahead in my life.”
About Katrina Kaif
Katrina has been selective about her film roles since marrying Vicky in 2021. The couple welcomed their son in 2025. In addition to her acting career, Katrina has focused on expanding her makeup brand, Kay Beauty, which recently launched in the UK. On the film front, she was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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