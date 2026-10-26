Lewis Hamilton says he loves spending time with ‘girlfriend’ Kim Kardashian's 4 kids, gifted them a dog
Lewis Hamilton says he enjoys spending time with Kim Kardashian’s four children and gifted them a dog named Halo.
Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has offered a rare glimpse into his relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian, revealing that he enjoys spending time with her four children. The racing driver also shared that he gifted the children a dog named Halo, giving fans another peek into his life with Kardashian and her family.
Lewis Hamilton says he loves spending time with girlfriend Kim Kardashian's kids
Speaking at a press panel ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, Hamilton opened up about what brings him joy away from racing. He spoke about his bond with Kardashian's children and how much he enjoys spending time with them.
“My niece and nephew always gave me a lot of happiness. My girlfriend’s kids, I love spending time with them. She’s got four, so I’m getting to play with these kids,” he said. Hamilton also revealed that he gifted Kardashian's children a dog this year, which has become a new member of their family. “I got them a dog this year, so little Halo is a new member of that family,” he shared.
The couple have largely kept their relationship private, with neither speaking extensively about their romance. However, their social media posts have offered glimpses into their time together, including family outings and holidays.
Who are Kim Kardashian's children?
Kim Kardashian shares four children with her ex-husband, rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. The former couple married in 2014 and finalised their divorce in November 2022. Their eldest child, North West, was born in June 2013, followed by Saint West in December 2015. Their younger children, Chicago West and Psalm West, were born via surrogate in January 2018 and May 2019, respectively.
Kim Kardashian shares glimpses of family time with Lewis Hamilton
Kardashian has also offered glimpses of her time with Hamilton on social media. In July, she shared photographs from a family getaway by a lake, including a selfie with Hamilton and her daughter Chicago. Kardashian captioned the post, “Summers at the lake with my favorite people.”
In September, Hamilton shared more glimpses of their time together, from cycling outings to dressing up for date nights and vacationing in Paris. He captioned the post, “Bit of this, bit of that.”
The couple, who were romantically linked in February 2026, made their relationship Instagram official in April, when Kardashian appeared in a video shared by Hamilton.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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