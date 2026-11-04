Panchayat's Chandan Roy recalls how a boy asking for selfie in his village made him realise the show was a hit

Actor Chandan Roy moved to Mumbai after leaving his full-time journalism job to pursue his dream of becoming an actor. After spending a year taking up small television roles, he got his big break with the web series Panchayat, which premiered in 2020. Its release coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped the show reach a wider audience and become one of the most popular show on OTT. Chandan Roy plays the role of Vikas in Panchayat.

In an exclusive interaction with Hindustan Times, Chandan spoke about the exact moment he realised Panchayat had become a hit and that his life was about to change. He also opened up about the fear of being typecast and what he learnt from sharing screen space with veteran actor Raghubir Yadav.

What was the exact moment when you realised Panchayat had become a huge hit, and life is about to change? When Panchayat released, Covid was going on. I had gone back to my village. I was holding a sack of flour behind my uncle, who was driving his bike. There, a guy came running up to me. He stopped us and said, "Bhaiya, I just watched your show Panchayat; you did such great work in it." I thought Panchayat would only be watched in big cities like Mumbai and Delhi, but when this kid in a small town like Mahnar came running to me, I felt that something big had happened because Panchayat had reached all the way here. My uncle was also astonished. That kid took a selfie with me, and then I was stopped by another person during that ride.