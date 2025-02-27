Rasha Thadani on growing up with mom Raveena's adopted daughters: ‘Utter madness’

Actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha has opened up about her unconventional yet loving childhood. In a new interview, Rasha confessed that growing up with her mother's adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya, was an experience she can only describe as "complete and utter madness”. Also read: Raveena Tandon reveals why she adopted her daughters ‘quietly’ to avoid gossip from tabloids: ‘Itna gandh tha’ Raveena was 21 when she adopted Pooja and Chaya.

Rasha looks back at her childhood

Raveena was 21 when she adopted Pooja and Chaya. The actor got married to film distributor Anil Thadani in 2004, with whom she has two children -- daughter Rasha and son Ranbirvardhan.

In an interview with Femina, Rasha shared that the four siblings often split up into teams of two with Chaya and Ranbir being on one side, and Pooja and Rasha being on the other side.

Rasha shared that the four siblings being together is “madness”. “Complete and utter madness. Chaya didi and Ranbir are perhaps a little calmer, but Pooja didi and I, we can fight and argue as a team against them,” she said.

Raveena adopted Chaya and Pooja in 1995. Chaya is an air hostess, and Pooja is an event manager. In an interview to Hindustan Times in 2016, Raveena had said about her daughters, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”

About Rasha’s work

Raveena’s daughter Rasha entered Bollywood this year with the film Azaad. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, Azaad narrated a story about the bond between humans and animals, with a focus on love, loyalty, and courage. Set in pre-Independence India, the film revolved around a 19-year-old Govind and a remarkable horse, with themes of dacoit and zamindari system. The film was released on the big screen on January 17. It failed to elicit an expected response at the box office.