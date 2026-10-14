Salman Khan avoided talking about dating life because the same person could marry somebody else; says he is happy for Aamir Khan's third marriage

In the opening episode of Koffee with Karan season 9, Karan Johar recalled a funny moment where Aamir Khan said that he would tie Salman Khan's hands and feet to get him married, whereas Salman Khan would tie Aamir's hands and feet so that he cannot marry again! Aamir Khan recently got married to Gauri Spratt, his third time. Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have been friends for decades.

What Salman said Karan Johar popped the marriage question to Salman and asked the question again, ‘Are you still a virgin?’ Salman laughed at this and said that he had made that statement in a way of saying that he does not want to talk about his dating life or his relationships. “Because you keep on saying, ‘You are dating so-and-so’… and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. I always had this from the time I was 15-16,” he said.

‘I cannot blame anyone else’ Salman went on to add that it was his father, Salim Khan, who had advised him to keep his bedroom talk within the bedroom and not bring it to the living room. But the actor said, “I don't think people don't want to be with you. I will have children at some given point in time. Nobody stopped me either. One cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me and that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I cannot blame anyone else.”