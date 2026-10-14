Salman Khan avoided talking about dating life because the same person could marry somebody else; says he is happy for Aamir Khan's third marriage
Salman Khan got candid about his dating life and said that he cannot complain about his relationships. He went on to add that he will have children some day.
In the opening episode of Koffee with Karan season 9, Karan Johar recalled a funny moment where Aamir Khan said that he would tie Salman Khan's hands and feet to get him married, whereas Salman Khan would tie Aamir's hands and feet so that he cannot marry again! Aamir Khan recently got married to Gauri Spratt, his third time.
What Salman said
Karan Johar popped the marriage question to Salman and asked the question again, ‘Are you still a virgin?’ Salman laughed at this and said that he had made that statement in a way of saying that he does not want to talk about his dating life or his relationships. “Because you keep on saying, ‘You are dating so-and-so’… and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. I always had this from the time I was 15-16,” he said.
‘I cannot blame anyone else’
Salman went on to add that it was his father, Salim Khan, who had advised him to keep his bedroom talk within the bedroom and not bring it to the living room. But the actor said, “I don't think people don't want to be with you. I will have children at some given point in time. Nobody stopped me either. One cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me and that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I cannot blame anyone else.”
About his relationships
Deep Dive
Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai in the late 1990s gained intense media attention. The two met on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and dated for a few years before their ugly breakup in 2002. He also dated Sangeeta Bijlani years ago, after meeting her during a TV advertisement shoot in their early careers. They were together for almost a decade and had even planned to marry before calling it off.
Salman was later linked to Katrina Kaif, with whom he shared a close bond both on and off screen. Although they never publicly confirmed their relationship, it was widely speculated that they were together for several years before parting ways. Currently, the actor is rumoured to be dating Romanian actress and TV presenter Iulia Vantur. The two are often spotted together, and Iulia recently lent her voice to a song in his film Sikandar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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