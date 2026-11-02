Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: A back injury forced him to quit sports for theatre; his first role was as a monkey in Ram Leela

In a 1994 interview with The Week, the actor spoke about the circumstances that led him to pursue acting. He said, "I am quite educated. I gave up the idea of being an engineer. I did the economics course. I could have done my MBA after that. I was good enough for that, with my marks.... I gave that up and enrolled for mass communication. To me, it was important that I should know all the aspects of a newspaper."

As Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 61st birthday today, we look back at this lesser-known chapter of his life and how an unexpected turn of events set him on the path to becoming an actor.

Shah Rukh Khan’s journey from Delhi to Mumbai and his rise to become one of Hindi cinema’s biggest stars continue to inspire aspiring actors. But the superstar, who has sustained his stardom for decades, did not always dream of becoming an actor. In fact, he was more drawn to sports and played cricket, football and hockey. A back injury, however, forced him to give up his sporting ambitions and eventually led him to theatre. That interest in acting opened the doors to television and, later, films.

Talking about his love for sports and how he eventually turned to acting, he said, "I was good at cricket, football and hockey. I used to play at the state level; but I hurt my back. So I joined acting. I used to do that in school. Somewhere along the line I felt this is the aspect of creativity that I like. I can write a little. I have done a lot of theatre for six years, semi-professionally. It was important for me to keep myself in this kind of field. I did my first role in a Ram Leela as a monkey. I have always enjoyed it. I feel that an actor is an overgrown kid. So, I am still living my childhood. To be a child all your life is the greatest boon."

Shah Rukh studied economics at Hansraj College in Delhi. During his college years, he developed an interest in theatre and joined Delhi's Theatre Action Group (TAG), where he trained under theatre director Barry John.