Sharad Kelkar says dubbing for Yash's Ravana in Ramayana was difficult because of his 'phenomenal' performance

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has been receiving appreciation for dubbing Yash's voice in the Hindi version of Ramayana, recently spoke about his experience working on the film. Speaking at the trailer launch of Kaali Kheti on Thursday, Sharad thanked the audience for their praise but admitted that dubbing for Yash was a little challenging because of the actor's phenomenal performance. Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Yash's Ravana in the Hindi version of Ramayana, praised the actor.

'I must give a compliment to Yash' At the trailer launch, when he was praised for his dubbing, Sharad smiled and delivered one of Yash's dialogues from the film, but with his own twist - “Teeno lokon mein sirf ek hi raj hoga, Kelkar raj (There shall be only one rule across the three worlds: the Kelkar rule).”

He went on to praise Yash for his performance as Ravana, saying, “I must give compliment to Yash. The way he has performed in the film, I think nobody could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. Jis tarah se unhone kiya hai woh role (The way he has performed that role), I think he is phenomenal. Isliye unko itna appreciation mil raha hai film ke andar (I think that is why he is getting so much appreciation).”