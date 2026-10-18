Shilpa Shinde’s Goddess Sita act at Delhi Ramlila wins fans over, gets compared to Kriti Sanon, Sai Pallavi

In the video circulating online, Shilpa is seen as Mata Sita asking Lakshman to look for Lord Rama. Lakshman initially refuses to leave her alone, concerned about her safety. Her performance caught the attention of fans online. One comment read, “She looks pretty,” while another said, “Better choice than Kriti and Sai Pallavi.”

Shilpa Shinde , known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain , is back in the spotlight after her portrayal of Goddess Sita at a Ramlila in Delhi went viral on social media. The actor, who won Bigg Boss 11, was seen wearing a saffron saree and a large Rudraksha garland as she enacted a scene from the Ramayana at the Shalimar Bagh Ramlila.

About Shilpa Shinde Shilpa has been a familiar face on Indian television for years. She appeared in several shows before landing the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, which made her a household name. However, her stint on the show ended amid a public dispute with the makers. After a bitter nine-year fallout, Shilpa Shinde reprised her iconic role as Angoori Bhabhi in 2025 for the show's revamped version, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0.

Over the years, Shilpa has also appeared in television shows such as Lapataganj, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Chidiya Ghar and Maayka, among others. She, however, maintains alow profile and prefers to stay away from the media eye.

Shilpa later participated in Bigg Boss 11, where her straightforward personality and interactions with fellow contestants made her one of the season’s most talked-about participants. She eventually emerged as the winner. Over the years, she has also appeared on reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.