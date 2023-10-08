Sonu Nigam on actors not fighting for singers: 'I could still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan'

‘Would still be singing for SRK’

Reminded that many actors respected him as a singer, Sonu said, "I don’t think actors fight or interfere with singers in their films. If that was the case, I would still be singing for Shah Rukh Khan. They (actors) think this is the composer’s or director’s department. The best they can do is give their preference. But they don’t fight for anyone.”

Singing for Laal Singh Chaddha

Talking about his latest collaboration with a star - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha - Sonu also revealed how it could materialise. It was reported that Aamir Khan insisted on Sonu Nigam's involvement in film. Sonu said Aamir was the producer as well as the actor in Laal Singh Chaddha, and therefore, he asked for a particular singer.

When Rajkummar Hirani fought for Sonu

Sonu also said, “Like, in PK, when I sang the song (Bhagwan Hai Kahan Re Tu), I had a tiff with the music companies. They did not want me to sing. But, Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra put their foot down, ‘Sonu hi gaayega (only Sonu will sing this song)'.” The singer added that he does not believe he is too important and just takes one day at a time.

Sonu's career

Apart from ruling the indie-pop scene in the 90s, Sonu Nigam sang some of the most popular Bollywood songs of the era as well. He also sang many hit songs for Shah Rukh Khan in films such as Pardes, and Dil Se.

He has now returned with a new single titled Bitter Betrayals in collaboration with Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. Talking about the new project, he told ANI, " I am happy with the response this song is getting from the audience. Gulshan Kumar ji has a very big role in my career. I have done a lot of good work even with Bhushan. After Gulshan ji's death, I took care of Bhushan like my brother. They also supported me a lot."

Recently, Sonu Nigam revisited his own rendition of Accha Sila Diya for the film Bewafa Sanam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON