‘One daughter left and another one came in’: When Amitabh Bachchan showed off his love for bahu Aishwarya Rai

Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan don’t often speak about each other publicly or on social media, but their bond is evident through small gestures and rare moments of affection. Recently, during the annual day event at her daughter Aaradhya's school in Mumbai in December, fans saw Aishwarya hold her father-in-law's hand and help him walk with ease. Amitabh Bachchan played Aishwarya Rai's father in Mohabbatein.

Long before Aishwarya became his daughter-in-law, the two had shared screen space in Mohabbatein, where Amitabh played her father — a strict disciplinarian on the outside, but someone who cherished his daughter deeply.

Aishwarya is like a daughter for Amitabh

Following Aishwarya’s marriage to Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh once opened up about how naturally she became part of their family. Speaking at an event in 2019, he said, “Nothing has changed for us, it was like one daughter left and another one came in.”

Amitabh has always been vocal about his love for his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and frequently shares pictures with her. But he’s just as affectionate toward Aishwarya, often appearing in family portraits that she shares on birthdays or festivals — usually featuring her daughter Aaradhya too.

In 2020, the entire Bachchan family — Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya, and Aaradhya — tested positive for COVID-19. When Aishwarya and Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital, Amitabh grew emotional. He tweeted in Hindi: “Apni choti bitiya aur bahu rani ko aspatal se mukti milne par main rok na paaya apne aansu. Prabhu teri kripa aapaar, aprampaar (Seeing my little girl and daughter-in-law getting discharged from hospital, I could not stop my tears. God is kind).”

Rift in Bachchan family?

In 2024, internet was buzzing with rumours of a rift in the family. During the July wedding of Anant Ambani, Aishwarya and Aaradhya arrived separately from Amitabh, Abhishek and the rest of the family. None ever spoke about the circulating rumours and chose to maintain a dignified silence. As Aishwarya, Amitabh and Abhishek made more appearances together, the rumours soon faded away.