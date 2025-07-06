Hilarie Burton says she receives texts from women crushing on husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, host of Destination X, has several girls crushing over him. And unlike what most people would imagine, his wife Hilarie Burton has no issues with it. In fact, she knows the popularity that her husband enjoys and is okay with all the attention that he gets. The actress recently spoke with the PEOPLE to explain her reaction to women having a crush on her husband. Hilarie Burton Morgan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan attend the AMC Networks Upfront at Spring Studios (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

In the interview, Burton mentioned how the moms in the school where her children study feel about Morgan, especially since he started hosting the NBC show Destination X. “I have just thoroughly enjoyed all the moms at school having a crush on him,” Burton told, adding, “I keep getting text messages from high school friends, and they’re all like, ‘My wife or my mom has a huge crush on your husband’.” She also gave her consent to their adoration and admiration.

The power couple has been enjoying married life for the last six years. However, Morgan and Burton has been dating for longer than that. Together, they have two kids: 15-year-old Augustus and seven-year-old George Virginia.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s happy marriage

It is no secret that this level of openness and trust comes in a relationship which has plenty of space to grow and nurture. Burton and Morgan dated for almost a decade before becoming husband and wife. The actress revealed the secret behind their happy marriage in an interview to E! News last year, where she credited communication as the key behind their love.

“Obviously communication is a very big deal and also anticipating that your partner is going to go through phases and changes,” the One Tree Alum actress said.

She went on to mention that while both had their fair share of professional rollercoasters and were extremely ambitious at some phase, they walked in together in the next phase of their life to build a family.

How Hilarie Burton convinced Jeffrey Dean Morgan to host Destination X

Morgan has been a popular face ever since he started hosting NBC show Destination X. However, he rightly credits his wife for landing the job. According to him, it was Hilarie who encouraged him to take up something new. Before the show, the actor has been doing the role of Began Smith in The Walking Dead universe for over a decade.

FAQs

How long have Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton been together?

Hilarie Burton and Jefrrey Dean Morgan have been together since 2009.

How many biological children does Hilarie Burton have?

Hilarie Burton has two kids with Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Augustus and Virginia.

Who is Hilarie Burton’s first husband?

Hilarie Burton was previously married to Ian Prange but the couple divorced in 2009.