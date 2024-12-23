Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
    Entertainment News Live Today December 23, 2024: Mandira Bedi says Saroj Khan told her she is like Sunny Deol during DDLJ shoot: You need to learn how to shake your hips

    By HT News Desk
    Dec 23, 2024 6:18 AM IST
    Entertainment News Live: Welcome to the live updates platform for Hindustan Times. Follow the major news updates, headlines and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment right here. See the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and track the big news stories of the day for December 23, 2024.
    Latest entertainment news on December 23, 2024: Mandira Bedi in a still from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.
    Entertainment News Live: Get the latest news updates and breaking news stories from the world of entertainment. Track all the latest developments in Bollywood, Hollywood and more right here. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff....Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 23, 2024 6:18 AM IST

    Bollywood News Live Updates: Mandira Bedi says Saroj Khan told her she is like Sunny Deol during DDLJ shoot: You need to learn how to shake your hips

    • Mandira Bedi was terrified of a choreographed dance number in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and recounted what happened on the day of the shoot.
    Dec 23, 2024 6:12 AM IST

    Web Series News Live Updates: Year-Ender 2024: The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2 and Aryan Khan's Stardom, the most-anticipated Indian web series of 2025

    • From The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2 to Stardom, the year 2025 has some of the most interesting lineup of Indian web series that you must look out for.
