Ashok Mastie Says ‘Punjab State Govt And Police Responsible’ For Sidhu Moose Wala’s Death

Singer songwriter Ashok Mastie says that the state government has to be blamed for the “murder of Sidhu Moose Wala”, a day after Bhagwant Mann had revoked security of 434 local politicians in Punjab
Ashok MAstie said he was extremely sad after hearing the news about Sidhu Moose Wala’s death
Published on May 30, 2022 12:50 PM IST
Samarth Goyal

The entire music industry was in shock on Sunday evening after 28-year-old Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally gunned down in Punjab. Popular singer Ashok Mastie feels that the State Government and the Punjab Police are to blamed for the incident, since the state’s Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, had recalled security of 434 local politicians including Moose Wala, on Thursday.

“I don’t have words right now to describe what I am going through right now. I think the State Government and police have failed somewhere, especially considering the fact that they removed his security cover a day before (his death). It was a mistake and I feel that Moose Wala suffered because of it,” says Mastie.

“He was an artiste first. He came from a small village in Punjab and was a completely self-made musician. He was only 28 years old and had such a huge fan base. That’s only because his music was felt by them and they could relate to it. It’s one of the saddest things that have ever happened, and the industry has lost one of the true gems of this industry,” he adds.

For the uninitiated, Congress leader and popular singer Shubhdeep Singh, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday in Punjab’s Mansa district. According to the reports, two other people were also injured as more than 30 rounds were fired. Moose Wala was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared dead. The Punjab Police on Sunday blamed Canada-based singer Goldy Brar and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after Brar in a purported Facebook post took responsibility for the killing.

Moose Wala had joined Congress last year and lost during state elections from Mansa constituency. He also had many cases filed against him over songs which allegedly promoted gun culture and violence.

