Garry Sandhu looks beyond setbacks, says staying strong is half the battle won

For Punjabi singer-songwriter Garry Sandhu, Dussehra is a reminder that every battle has the potential for a new beginning. From visiting a bustling mela in Jalandhar as a child to performing at Dussehra celebrations years later, the festival holds memories of a journey that has come full circle for him. Punjabi singer-songwriter Garry Sandhu (Photo: Instagram) Having weathered personal and professional setbacks, including deportation from the United Kingdom, Sandhu believes the festival’s message of good triumphing over evil resonates deeply with life itself. Recalling his earliest Dussehra memory, Sandhu says, “There used to be a huge mela in Jalandhar, and I remember going there as a child. Even today, when I think about it, I can almost visualise the whole scene.”

Deep Dive What does Dussehra mean to Garry Sandhu? What are Garry Sandhu’s childhood memories of Dussehra? How does Nimrat Kaur celebrate Dussehra?

Growing up in a Punjabi Sikh family, festivals meant excitement, sweets and time with loved ones, says the 42-year-old musician, who recently performed at Cali Da Mela in Sacramento, US. “We would start counting the days, and well before Diwali arrived, we would already have a big stock of crackers ready!” Sandhu recalls. Today, however, he discourages bursting crackers and urges people to celebrate safely. For Sandhu, Dussehra’s symbolism extends beyond mythology. “Everyone has struggles and setbacks, but if you can stay strong and not give up during those times, you have already won half the battle,” he adds, while drawing a similar lesson from Diwali: never lose hope, no matter how long the darkness lasts. His own journey bears testament to that belief. After being deported from the UK, Sandhu continued pursuing his musical ambitions. “Years later, returning to the country to perform sold-out shows was deeply fulfilling. A place where I had once been deported was now a place where people were coming to watch me perform. In a way, I felt complete,” says the singer, who strongly believes in spirit of Sarbat da Bhala (the welfare of all).

A place where I had once been deported was now a place where people were coming to watch me perform. In a way, I felt complete.