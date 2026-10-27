Kutle Khan responds to criticism over Shilpa Rao’s interrupted set at Bollywood Music Project, says organisers instructed him to resume performance

Singer Kutle Khan has responded to the backlash over Shilpa Rao’s interrupted performance at the Bollywood Music Project 2026 in Mumbai, denying that he or his team had anything to do with it. The incident on October 24 drew criticism after Shilpa's microphone and stage lights were switched off while she was thanking the audience, even as Kulte's band began playing on the second stage. Kutle Khan says his set was reduced to 8 minutes before addressing what happened during Shilpa Rao’s performance at Bollywood Music Project 2026.

In a video shared on Instagram on Tuesday, the singer explained his side of the story, saying he was following the organisers’ instructions and had no idea why Shilpa's performance was cut short. He also revealed that his own stage time had been reduced at the last minute,.

Kutle Khan speaks up about the BMP incident Kutle Khan said the performers had been assigned fixed slots and were expected to stick to the schedule. “I would like to share my perspective on what actually happened there. All the respected artists who had come to perform had fixed time slots, and Shilpa’s timing was also fixed,” he said in his video.

He maintained that he had no control over the technical arrangements that led to Shilpa being silenced. “During the performance, her microphone and the lights were switched off. I don’t know how that happened, and it should not have happened at all. It certainly did not happen from our side. Either the festival organisers or their engineers would know what went wrong,” he stated.

He also shared that his own performance had been affected by a last-minute change. He said he had originally been given 20 minutes on stage, but was later told that he would have to finish within eight minutes. He chose not to challenge the decision. “I said there was no problem because I had to follow the instructions of the festival organisers,” he explained.