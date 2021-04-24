Shravan Rathod's son says he urged his father to skip Kumbh Mela: 'He would say that I am neither his father nor doctor'

Shravan Rathod died late Thursday night after losing battle against Covid-19. The music composer is survived by his wife and two sons, Sanjeev and Darshan. Sanjeev had previously confirmed Shravan's critical health condition and then the news of his death.

In a recent interview, he has revealed the events that unfolded prior to his death. Sanjeev re-affirmed that his parents visited the Kumbh Mela before they were tested positive. Sanjeev requested his father several times to not venture out but he paid no heed.

"He didn't stop going to religious places even after COVID struck the world, last year in March. Post-March, he visited temples in Badrinath, Orissa and Jammu-Kashmir. He was equally happy when his Kumbh Mela programme was finalised. I told him several times not to venture out but he never listened," he told a leading daily.

The music composer would get VIP darshans and he would take his wife along. "We had to make peace with it because at least she was by his side. This time, in the Kumbh Mela, too, she was with him. But he never visited a doctor for a detailed check-up even though, for the last six months, he knew in his heart of hearts that his health was failing," he added.

The reason being he had heard rumours that if someone would go to a hospital for medical help, they would admit the person into the Covid-19 ward. However, he finally gave in and called up a hospital after he began feeling shortness of breath before he was admitted at a hospital.

Sanjeev added that he tried to help Shravan understand the gravity of the pandemic. "I remember arguing with him so many times and explaining the gravity of the situation; he used to wear a cotton mask as he said that otherwise he felt suffocated due to his heart ailment. But frankly, he never listened to me on most things, whether it was about the mask or his outings to religious places or that he should undergo a full check-up; he would just turn around and say that I am neither his father nor a doctor," he said.

Also Read: Nadeem Saifi on Shravan Rathore's death: 'His wife and son are also unwell and still at hospital. I feel so helpless'

Earlier in the day, singer Udit Narayan revealed that Shravan had called the singer from the mela. The singer wondered why Shravan visited the religious gathering during a pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON