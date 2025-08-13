NBA YoungBoy expecting 13th child— but not with Yaya Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather, has shut down recent rumors suggesting she is pregnant with rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s child. NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather share a son, Kentrell Jr.(Instagram/ NBA YoungBoy and Instagram/ Yaya Mayweather)

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Yaya wrote, “Idk where y’all getting this from but I’m not pregnant.”

She also posted a video of herself and NBA YoungBoy cuddling, accompanied by a heartfelt message expressing support.

“I am so proud of you and everything you’ve been doing. No matter what keep going your strength and determination inspire me every day. i love you more than words could ever explain, and no matter how far away you go in the world i’ll always be here for you, cheering you on. you’re never alone," she wrote.

Yaya and NBA YoungBoy (real name Kentrell Gaulden) share a son, Kentrell Jr., born in January 2021. YoungBoy, 25, is now married to Jazlyn Mychelle, and the couple is expecting another child — his 13th overall.

He and Mychelle already share two children: a daughter, Alice Nora, born in 2021, and a son, Klemenza, born in 2022. The couple tied the knot in 2023.

Where did the pregnancy rumors come from?

Speculation about Yaya’s possible pregnancy was fueled by a track on YoungBoy's surprise mixtape Deshawn, released Tuesday and hosted by DJ Khaled.

In the song This Month Confessions, YoungBoy raps, "I'm that n****, I got hella dope, She don't like that I'm accessible. Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it. This ain't the time, I told you, 'No', I made you cry, now I feel illiterate."

The lyric sparked a wave of online chatter and pregnancy rumors.

Floyd Mayweather on NBA YoungBoy

Despite the ups and downs in YoungBoy’s personal life, Floyd Mayweather has spoken positively about his relationship with the rapper.

In a February 2024 interview with The Pivot Podcast, the boxing legend shared, “Me and NBA YoungBoy speak on a regular, speak on the daily. I’m very happy for his career, proud of him. And eventually, he’s gonna grow like anybody that’s young. When I was young, I visualized and seen things a certain way. But as you get older, you look at things totally different. We talk about investments and just growth. Buying land."