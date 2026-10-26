Ahaana Krishna's sister Diya acknowledges mistake after facing flak for her reaction to Amrit Singh Darren's controversial Fort Kochi video

A case was filed against influencer Amrit Singh Darren over allegedly making communal remarks. He faced flak for claiming that a cafe in Fort Kochi displayed a silver statue of Jinnah alongside a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Actor Ahaana Krishna’s sister, Diya Krishna, also faced criticism for seemingly agreeing with other remarks Amrit made in the video about Muslims. After considerable backlash, both Diya and Ahaana released statements to clarify. Diya Krishna is the younger sister of actor Ahaana Krishna.

The controversy surrounding Amrit Singh Darren’s Fort Kochi video YouTuber Amrit recently posted a video on Instagram after his visit to Fort Kochi. He objected to an artwork displayed at Kashi Art Cafe that featured Mahatma Gandhi and Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He also criticised the sale of beef dishes, though it is a common dish to consume in Kerala, and alleged that Fort Kochi has a high Muslim demographic. He also made allegations against the state government, claiming it accepts foreign funding to promote Islam.

According to PTI, the police have now registered a case against him under Sections 353(2) and 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Chief Minister VD Satheesan condemned his remark, asserting that Keralam stood united and had no place for communal hatred. According to the FIR, Amrit allegedly knew that his actions could disturb public peace and lead to clashes between two religious communities. The video was posted around 6 AM on October 22.

Diya Krishna admits to mistakes in her response to the video Diya had left a comment on Amrit’s video that reportedly read: “Sad reality.” She immediately faced flak for agreeing with the influencer and not standing up for Keralites. Diya, who initially decided to take a break from social media amid the backlash, backtracked and clarified her stance. In a video and a text statement, she claimed that her reaction was only to the artwork displayed at the cafe, and not to Amrit’s comments on Fort Kochi’s Muslim demographic or food habits.

“Recently, I commented on a video discussing two different subjects. The first was about Muhammad Ali Jinnah's photograph being displayed in a cafe in Kochi. This is a subject on which I have my own opinion, and I still stand by my view that I find it questionable. However, the second part of the video spoke about a community in our state and questioned the practice of eating beef in Kerala, among other things. This is where I fundamentally disagree with the views expressed in the video,” read a portion of her statement.