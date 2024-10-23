Happy birthday Prabhas: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Vijay Deverakonda wish more blockbusters for him

Birthday wishes for Prabhas

In addition to his fans, Prabhas’ colleagues also took to social media to wish the actor a happy birthday.

Actor Chiranjeevi shared a heartwarming wish for the birthday boy on his social media. “Happy Birthday Darling Prabhas! Wishing you Love, Happiness, and Greater Glory! Have A Wonderful year ahead,” the Vishwambhara actor wrote on X.

His former co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran has also posted a birthday wish. He shared a still from their film Salaar: Part 1 with Prabhas on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthday, Deva!”

Kantara star Rishab Shetty also shared a sweet wish for Prabhas, praising him for his contribution to Indian cinema. “Happy Birthday to our Darling, #Prabhas Sir.. Your unmatched energy and dedication continue to inspire millions. Wishing you endless happiness, health, and many more blockbuster moments,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

RRR star Ram Charan also penned a sweet birthday note for Prabhas, writing, “Wishing my dearest friend #Prabhas a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to live a long and healthy life.”

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share a wish for Prabhas. Sharing a still of Prabhas from one of his films, Vijay wrote, “Happy birthday Prabhas anna, my love always”.

Actor Vishnu Manchu took to X to pen a birthday wish, which read, “Wishing the powerhouse of Indian cinema, my brother #Prabhas, a very happy birthday! #Prabhas continues to conquer hearts and screens worldwide with his unmatched talent and dedication. Here’s to many more years of greatness.”

Film director and screenwriter Gopichand Malineni also wished Prabhas and penned, “Wishing our darling Rebel Star, more than just a humble Gentleman, #Prabhas garu A Very Happy birthday.”

Prabhas’ work report

Prabhas was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobana, Anil George and Saswata Chatterjee, among others, also feature in the film. The sci-fi film has emerged as one of the biggest films of 2024, earning over ₹1100 crore at the worldwide box office. Set in the post-apocalyptic city of Kasi in the year 2898 AD, the film follows a select group of people who are on a mission to save Kalki, the unborn child of a lab subject.

On the work front, Prabhas has a number of exciting projects lined up ahead. He will soon be seen in The Raja Saab. The makers of the horror-comedy flick recently shared a captivating poster of the actor from the film.

Prabhas is set to feature in the sequel of the film, and will begin shooting for the same in 2025.

He will also reprise his role as Deva in Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam. Prabhas will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit, apart from playing a cameo in Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa.