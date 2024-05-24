Naga Chaitanya watches re-released Manam in theatre; fans react to his wedding scene with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Watch

Vikram K Kumar’s hit 2014 film Manam, which starred all members of the Akkineni family, has been re-released in theatres. One scene in the film sees Naga Chaitanya marry real life ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) show fans going berserk during it. (Also Read: Naga Chaitanya buys Porsche worth ₹3.5 crore; check out pics of his expensive car collection) Naga Chaitanya watched as fans went berserk over his scenes with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Manam.

Naga Chairanya watches Manam

On Thursday evening, Chaitanya attended a special screening of Manam at Devi 70 MM. In videos shared by fans on X, Chaitanya can be seen entering the theatre flanked by security even as fans try to catch a glimpse of him and shower him with flowers. He sits with director Vikram and a few other members of the film’s team to watch the movie.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Fans also captured videos showing his reactions, particularly during a wedding scene with Samantha. As the fans go berserk in a scene that sees him and Samantha trying the knot, fans scream and throw confetti in the theatre as Chaitanya maintains his composure. Later, he can be seen asking the fans to calm down and sit so he can watch the film. Fans also shared other scenes of them and Chaitanya enjoying Manam.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s films

Chaitanya and Samantha first acted together in the 2010 film Ye Maaya Chesave; their last film was the 2019 film Majili. They worked together in Autonagar Surya and Manam, with Chaitanya featuring in a cameo in Oh! Baby.

But Manam was special as they shot for the film when they were dating. The fantasy drama that hinges on the concept of rebirth and the long-lasting impression of love starred everyone from the family, including Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil, apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Shriya Saran, Brahmanandam, Ali, Raashii Khanna and Lavanya Tripathi.

Manam was the last film ANR acted in before his passing in January 2014. The film was released in May of that year.

Upcoming work

Chaitanya will soon be seen in Chandoo Mondeti’s Thandel with Sai Pallavi as his co-star. Nagarjuna will star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh. Samantha will be seen in Raj & DK’s web-series Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan.