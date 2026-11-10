Sharwanand, Anupama Parameswaran's Bhogi release postponed last minute after cancelled trailer release as CBFC sends film to revising committee
Sampath Nandi's Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Bhogi was supposed to be released on November 12. Its trailer launch was also postponed
Sampath Nandi’s Sharwanand and Anupama Parameswaran-starrer Bhogi was supposed to be released in theatres on November 12. However, the film’s release has been pushed at the last minute after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) referred the film to the revising committee after the examining committee watched it. This comes after the last minute cancellation of the film’s trailer launch and pre-release event before Diwali.
(Also Read: CBFC issues new advisory for filmmakers: No incomplete movies allowed, titles subject to change, release dates not considered)
Bhogi sent to CBFC revising committee, say sources
Trade sources and those close to the team of Bhogi reveal that they are awaiting clearance from the CBFC. The examining committee has referred the film to the revising committee, and it could take a while for the film to be cleared for certification. The filmmakers are yet to announce a new release date amid the confusion. The production house, Sri Sathya Sai Arts, has also yet to release an official statement on this.
At the time of writing, Bhogi is still listed for November 12 release on the ticketing apps BookMyShow and District. Tickets have not been opened yet for booking. Sampath’s last film was Odela 2 starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Hebah Patel in 2025.
Trailer release, pre-release event cancelled last minute
This comes after the trailer launch and pre-release event scheduled for November 7 were cancelled at the last minute. On the evening of the day, director Sampath and the producers posted a note close to 7 PM, informing fans about the cancellation.
Titled ‘Trailer launch & pre-release event postponed’, the note read, “We regret to share that today's trailer launch and pre-release event at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad, has been postponed due to unforeseen technical issues, we know many of you had been waiting for this evening, and we are truly sorry for the disappointment. The new date will be announced shortly. Thank you for your love, understanding and unconditional support. With gratitude, Team Bhogi.”
New CBFC advisory
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan with H Vinoth also had to undergo a similar process before its intended release in January for Pongal. The film was referred to the revising committee at the last minute and though the producer fought the board in court, he received no relief. The film was eventually released in July.
In October, the CBFC released a new advisory telling filmmakers are incomplete films will not be considered for certification. They also stated that film titles and release dates are subject to change, irrespective of how the film is promoted.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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