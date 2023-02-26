Arbaaz Khan feels Shah Rukh Khan 'couldn’t bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen' as a host

Recently, Arbaaz Khan launched a new talk show The Invincibles, on YouTube, where he interviews veterans of the Indian film industry from Waheeda Rehman to Helen, Javed Akhtar to his father Salim Khan. The actor spoke about his hosting style and shared that certain actors such as Salman Khan and Amitabh Bachchan could handle it, but others like Shah Rukh Khan couldn't 'bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen'. He felt that audiences must have found him ‘fake'. (Also read: Arbaaz Khan asks dad Salim if it bothered him how he and Sohail aren't as successful as brother Salman Khan)

Shah Rukh had hosted the third season of Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2007. The actor has also been the host of other reality programmes such as Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain in 2008 and Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout in 2011.

The actor said in an interview with The Free Press Journal that his hosting style was more natural and shows out his affable side. He also said that certain actors' careers got a boost with their hosting gigs, but others like Shah Rukh weren't able to connect with the audiences. He said, "How Salman Khan bounced back with Dus Ka Dum and Mr Amitabh Bachchan with Kaun Banega Crorepati, even their film careers revived post these television reality shows. It’s only about the demeanours. Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t pull it off."

He continued, "I think he couldn’t bring niceness and naturalism to the small screen. People must have found him fake. There were two people. At the end of the day, you can’t be fake in front of television or you have to be very smart like Amitabh Bachchan. He knows his audience but Shah Rukh Khan couldn’t do it."

The Invincibles premiered online earlier this month. This is Arbaaz's second talk show after Quick Heal Pinch in 2021 which was also released online on YouTube. For this new show, he wanted to speak to the older generation of the film industry so their thoughts about their lives and careers could be archived and documented. Upcoming guests on the show include actor Shatrughan Sinha and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Arbaaz made his film debut as an antagonist with Daraar in 1996. The actor is also known for his roles in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998), Garv: Pride and Honour (2004), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Dabangg (2010). He also turned director and producer with Dabangg 2 which starred his brother Salman, Sonakshi Sinha and himself. He was last seen in the SonyLIV web series Tanaav.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON