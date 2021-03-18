My next will be an Indo-European project: Akshay Singh
After doing shows like ‘Kashmir,’ ‘Aandhi’ and internationally acclaimed film ‘Pinky Beauty Parlour,’ writer, filmmaker and actor Akshay Singh feels he has come a long way but still there was a lot to be done.
“I wrote my first script for a play in school. And since then, I knew this is what I will be doing in days to come. And then I reached Delhi from Dehradun to join theatre and try all aspects,” says Akshay.
Remembering his early days, the artiste born in UP’s Gazipur, says “Those were days when actors like late Irrfan Khan, Manoj Vajpayee, Shahrukh Khan were doing wonders and we all used to look up to them. I did a lot of theatre but after a certain time, I knew it was time to reach Mumbai. I too had my share of struggle and overwhelming moments. Like the one where I got a small role in an episode and told my friends to watch the telecast but my scene got edited and I was nowhere. That did feel bad but that’s how I learnt to take things in my stride.”
Akshay started his career with a television show, ‘Kashmir.’
“I played the lead and it was a beautiful story. Then more shows followed with a film that wasn’t released but then Vikalp happened. Writing continued and I was trying hard till I got an opportunity to co-write dialogues and screenplay of the film ‘Baat Bann Gayi,” he says.
Recently, Akshay, made his digital debut.
“My two-part web series ‘Assi Nabbe Poore Sau’ that I co-wrote, directed and acted is streaming. It was a dream project where my wife Bahnishikha Das wrote the screenplay and I helmed the project. My next will an Indo-European project slated to start this year end,” he says.
