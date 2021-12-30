Imphal records lowest temperature among North eastern state capitals

environment

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:02 IST

With icy winds blowing across the state, Manipur’s state capital Imphal continued to record the lowest minimum temperature among all the state capitals of the north eastern states for the second day on Tuesday.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, Imphal recorded a minimum temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, with a maximum of 21.9 degrees Celsius, against Monday’s minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Imphal was followed by Shillong, which saw a minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius against Monday’s minimum of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures recorded in other state capitals of the north east on Tuesday were 7.1 degrees Celsius in Aizawl, 11.4 degrees Celsius in Guwahati (Dispur), 9.2 degrees Celsius in Itanagar and 10.4 degrees Celsius in Agartala.

Last year too, Imphal recorded the lowest temperatures among all the north east capitals on December 29.

Also Read: La Nina influences 2020 as India records above normal rains, harsher winter, reduced heatwave

Manipur continues to reel under a cold wave with the minimum temperature dropping to 1.38 degrees Celsius in Senapati district on the season’s coldest day on Tuesday, as per the daily weather report of the Directorate of Environment of the state government. Senapati recorded a maximum temperature of 22.13 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Minimum temperature in Imphal also fell to 2.72 degrees Celsius on Tuesday compared to 4.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, as per the reports.

Cold wave has been sweeping the Imphal valley since the past one week after the temperatures suddenly dropped in both the hill and valley districts, unlike the second week of December this year.

Also Read: Amit Shah hails ILP as Modi’s ‘biggest gift’ to Manipur

For the last few years, the cold weather has been arriving in Manipur during December-end and the first week of January, weather report observers in Imphal said. The minimum temperature in the State has been hovering around 3-4 degrees Celsius mark since the past few days. The state’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at Noney --28.18 degrees Celsius.

Cold weather conditions have also been reported from Tamenglong, Senapati and Ukhrul, all hill towns of the state.