How a Search for EV Charging Led to the Founding of Chargze

Harshit Pandey was not looking to build a company. He was looking to buy a car. With government support, the company aims to deploy thousands of charging points and fleet hubs to facilitate India’s electric vehicle transition. (Chargze)

Last year, the Delhi-based investment banker began researching electric vehicles — comparing models, evaluating running costs, and tracking the surge of new launches. The case for going electric appeared favourable on paper.

Then he asked a simple question: if he bought an EV in a multi-storey society in Delhi, where exactly would he charge it? And what about at work, or on a highway?

He couldn’t answer it — and neither could many users in India.

India has already sold over 2 million electric vehicles, but operates fewer than 30,000 public charging stations — roughly one charger for every 200 EVs on the road. As EV adoption accelerates, charging infrastructure is emerging as a key challenge in the transition.

That gap is what Pandey set out to solve when he founded Chargze.

The company was recently featured on The Success Playbook, a business podcast by Expertrons & Shine, hosted by Jatin Solanki, Co-founder of Expertrons & Scale100x.Ai.