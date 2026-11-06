UP CM urges people to gift state’s local products this Diwali

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged people to choose products made by local artisans and craftspeople as Diwali gifts, saying the move would support traditional industries and strengthen the state’s self-reliance efforts. UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

In a post on social media platform X, Adityanath extended Diwali greetings to residents and described the festival as an occasion of warmth, joy and goodwill. He asked people to remember the artisans and craftspeople of the state while selecting gifts for family and friends.

The chief minister said the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme had helped traditional arts and crafts from Uttar Pradesh gain wider recognition. According to him, ODOP products account for nearly 50% of the state’s exports, while 81 products from the state have received Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

Adityanath said these GI tags had helped establish the global identity of Uttar Pradesh’s distinctive products and traditions. He appealed to residents to give ODOP products as gifts during the festival, describing it as a way to recognise the state’s heritage and the efforts of artisans, craftspeople and entrepreneurs.

The chief minister also invoked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ call, urging people to promote locally made goods. He said supporting such products would strengthen the resolve to build a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

The appeal places local products and traditional craftsmanship at the centre of the state government’s festive messaging, with the chief minister encouraging consumers to make purchasing choices that support local producers.