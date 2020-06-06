e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / After worker contracts Covid-19, MCG closes its two branches until next Thursday

After worker contracts Covid-19, MCG closes its two branches until next Thursday

gurugram Updated: Jun 06, 2020 23:18 IST
Kartik Kumar
Kartik Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

A day after a Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) employee tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said that two branches of the civic body at its main office in Sector 34 will be closed for operations till next Thursday as a precautionary measure.

A contractual worker in the accounts wing at the MCG’s main office in Sector 34 tested positive for the virus on Friday evening.

Bharat Bhushan Kalra, chief accounts officer (CAO), MCG, said that the worker who contracted the infection had come to work on Thursday morning, and was sent back an hour later when he developed a fever. Kalra said that the worker got himself tested the following day and informed the officials. MCG then decided to close two of its branches until next Thursday, after coming to know about his diagnosis on Friday evening.

“As a precautionary measure both the accounts and the audit branches, located in close proximity to each other will be closed until Thursday. Six days will be enough time for workers to start exhibiting symptoms, if they have contracted the virus. Hence, we have asked employees to self-isolate themselves for the time being,” said Kalra.

Kalra further said that around 40 workers in the two branches would be tested for the virus before they return to work on Thursday.

With the MCG office in Sector 34 closed for operations on the weekend, officials said extensive disinfecting and sanitation work will be carried out on Saturday and Sunday across the three floors of the civic body building, especially on the second floor where the accounts branch is located along with other branches, such as the audit branch, the engineering wing, the establishment branch, and the IT wing.

Ashish Singla, chief medical officer(CMO) of the MCG said that officials have been directed to get themselves tested if they are exhibiting any symptoms for the virus.

“We have contacted the health department for assisting us in testing MCG employees. All workers at the Sector 34 office have been told to come forward and get themselves tested for the virus if they desire. Tests will be initiated within the next two-three days,” said Singla.

.

top news
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
As Covid-19 cases soar in capital, Delhi govt reads riot act to hospitals
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
Khwaja Yunus murder case: Accused cop Sachin Vaze, 3 constables reinstated in Mumbai police
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
With 370 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10K-mark
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In